close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2020

Sammy given honorary membership of KPC

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2020

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach and former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy on Sunday was granted honorary membership of Karachi Press Club.

A brief ceremony was held here at the Moin Khan Academy on Sunday, where KPC president Irfan Faraan and secretary Arman Sabir gave the membership letter to Sammy, who said it was a great honour for him.

“If I get chance I will visit the club,” Sammy said. Sammy till a few days ago was skipper of Zalmi. However, he was given the new post because of his fitness issues. He was the captain of the team when it won the PSL 2017 edition.

Latest News

More From Sports