Sammy given honorary membership of KPC

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach and former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy on Sunday was granted honorary membership of Karachi Press Club.

A brief ceremony was held here at the Moin Khan Academy on Sunday, where KPC president Irfan Faraan and secretary Arman Sabir gave the membership letter to Sammy, who said it was a great honour for him.

“If I get chance I will visit the club,” Sammy said. Sammy till a few days ago was skipper of Zalmi. However, he was given the new post because of his fitness issues. He was the captain of the team when it won the PSL 2017 edition.