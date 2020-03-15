‘Govt adding to people’s sufferings’

LAHORE : Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad has said people are suffering due to failed economic policies of the PTI government.

Just like the regimes of PML-N and PPP, the government of PTI has also not been able to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

Jawad Ahmad expressed these views at an event.

He said that when Imran Khan was in the Opposition, he would say that it was immoral to not pass on the benefits of reduced oil prices to the public but now the incumbent government was not passing on the benefits of it to the public.

Obviously, the government has failed to meet the IMF's scheduled revenue target which will now be fulfilled with privatisation and other tyrannical moves, he said. He stated it seemed that the opposition had almost conceded without verbal confession that they would let government it remaining term. The Barabri Party Pakistan chairman said the Opposition was just putting up a fake and mild fight now which was essential to maintain the political status quo, keep its workers emotionally mobilised and the parliamentary party united.