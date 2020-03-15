PHF decides to postpone seniors, juniors training camps

KARACHI: The sporting activities in Pakistan have been affected by the coronavirus. After the PCB cut the number of matches in HBL PSL, the PHF has also postponed all hockey activities till the end of April.

Pakistan hockey team’s both strings were due to train in April for international events but PHF had to postpone the training, informed sources told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

The PHF also decided that they would not send the junior team to any foreign country till the situation normalised. Also, no foreign country was willing to play with the Green-shirts. PHF was also planning to send the juniors to a couple of foreign countries for training, the sources said.

The juniors are to participate in Asia Cup 2020, scheduled to be held in Bangladesh in June.

Pakistan seniors were preparing for Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament in Malaysia in April, which has been now been postponed.