Coronavirus outbreak: Minister asks people to cooperate with govt

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared health emergency in the face of coronavirus pandemic and urged the people to cooperate with the government to stop spread of the virus.

Speaking at the reception of Jamaat-e-Islami disgruntled leader Anwar-ul-Islam and public meetings in Pahtun Garhi and Akbarpura, he said that coronavirus had spread in more than 145 countries, which had badly affected the world economy and businesses. He said that party had delayed mass contact drive till the Eidul Fitr owing to the coronavirus and urged the people to take precautionary measures to cope with the situation.

Other lawmakers including Dr Imran Khattak, Mian Khaliqur Rahman, ex-nazim Ashfaq Khan, Ishaq Khattak and others also addressed the meetings.

Pervez Khattak held the previous rulers responsible for the deteriorating economic situation of the country. The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to bring back economy of the country on the right track despite many hurdles. "The government is committed to honouring all the pledges made with the people," he said, the policies of the government would yield results with the passage of time.