Restoration of Bahawalpur province demanded

HBAHAWALPUR: Tahreek Soba Bahawalpur chairman and Pakistan Kissan Board chairman Jam Hazoor Bukhsh and Ameer Jamat Islami Bahawalpur City Nasirullah Nasir demanded the restoration of Bahawalpur province.

Addressing a press conference at Bahawalpur Press Club, they rejected the announcement of a secretariat for the people of south Punjab. They said the people of Bahawalpur want only the restoration of Bahawalpur province which was functioning till 1954. The Threek Soba Bahawalpur chairman said creation of South Punjab province is a new stunt. He and other leaders demanded full-fledged Bahawalpur province.

TWO MOTORCYCLISTS DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT: Two motorcyclists died when a speeding car hit them on Friday. Muhammad Aslam and Nawab Ali were travelling on a motorcycle when a car hit them near Chak 93/DB on Yazman-Channar Pir Road, leaving Muhammad Aslam and Nawab Ali dead on the spot. The motorcyclists were on their way to Channar Pir shrine to attend the traditional fair.