Lahore to also host crowd-less PSL-5 matches

KARACHI: Following an advice from the Punjab government, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday decided that the final-leg matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 in Lahore will be played behind closed doors.

The decision will not impact accredited commercial partners, media and other service providers, who will be allowed to enter the Gaddafi Stadium. “In addition, immediate families of the competing players and player support personnel as well as franchise owners will be allowed to attend matches,” the PCB said.

“As was the case for Karachi matches, the PCB has taken this step as a precaution and to better protect the health and safety of all those involved in the matches,” the Board said.

It added that the spectators who have already purchased tickets for Lahore matches, will be given full refund as per the PCB ticketing policy, through TCS and www.yayvo.com. Details in this regard will be shared in due course.

Upcoming Lahore matches: March 15: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (2pm-5.15pm), March 17: 1st semi-final (1 v 4) (2pm-5.15pm); 2nd semi-final (2 v 3) (7pm-10.15pm), March 18: final (7pm-10.15pm).