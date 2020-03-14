Talk on books

Punjab University Library Book Club organised introductory talk on books “The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment” by Eckhart Tolle and “Nazriya aur Amal (Muntakheb Mazameen)” translated by Dr Aurang Zeb Naizi. The event was attended by a large number of faculty members and students. Dr Tayyab Ali Khan, assistant professor, PU’s Institute of Administrative Sciences, talked about the magical power of human mind and soul while discussing the theme of the Eckhart Tolle’s book. Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyer, associate professor, PU’s Oriental College, explained the eccentric role and principles of literary criticism.