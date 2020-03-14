Concept of business, human rights unveiled

LAHORE:The concept of business and human rights was unveiled before representatives of Labour and Human Resource Department, Punjab.

The concept related to corporate responsibility to protect human rights. A briefing was organised by Ministry of Human Rights in the Committee Room of Labour and Human Resource Department wherein a delegation led by Malik Kamran Azam Khan Rajar, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Human Rights, briefed on the topic. The briefing was attended by Secretary Labour and Human Resource, Director General Labour Welfare, Commissioner, Employees Social Security Institute Secretary, Punjab Workers Welfare Board Secretary, Minimum Wages Board. In another briefing, this concept was presented before Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The president of the chamber and members of the executive body were present in the briefing.