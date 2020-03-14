PA session adjourned till March 27 amid coronavirus threat

With just a few lawmakers present on the first day of a new session of the Sindh Assembly on Friday, it was announced that the session was being adjourned till March 27.

Apparently the prevailing threat of coronavirus has led to the prolonged adjournment of the new session of the Sindh Assembly.

Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla presented a request for the adjournment to Speaker Sindh Assembly Aga Siraj Khan Durrani.

No formal proceedings of the Sindh Assembly’s new session took place on its first day to condole the killing of a sitting MPA of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Shahnaz Ansari, who was gunned down in her hometown Naushehro Feroze on February 15, 2020.

Earlier, the house prayed for the eternal peace of the souls of martyred fighter pilot of the Pakistan Air Force Noman Akram, people killed in the Golimar buildings’ collapse in Karachi, former Karachi mayor Naimatullah Khan, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Naeemul Haq and slain journalist Aziz Memon.

While speaking on the occasion, an opposition legislator belonging to the Grand Democratic Alliance, Nusrat Seher Abbasi, demanded strict action against culprits responsible for the Golimar buildings’ collapse.

It is worth mentioning here that the session of the Sindh Assembly was summoned on the joint requisition submitted by opposition legislators belonging to three political parties – the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Muttahida Quami Movement, and the Grand Democratic.

The lawmakers of the three opposition parties had also submitted a 16-point agenda comprising issues of public importance they wanted to discuss in the requisitioned session of the Sindh Assembly.