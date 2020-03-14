Telenor executes 5G trial setup

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan on Friday executed 5G trial setup in the country to demonstrate its ability to run the latest technology on its network.

Telenor Pakistan on Friday marked 15 years of its operations in Pakistan through trial of 5G during a ceremony held at the company’s 345 campus. Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan said the market is ripe with possibilities and the company is excited to continue its journey of leveraging technology to achieve the Digital Pakistan vision. “Staying true to our purpose, we will sustain and expand our efforts towards empowering societies and reducing inequalities,” Khan said.

Telenor Pakistan showcased relevant 5G use-cases including a virtual reality-based classroom for remote education enablement and ultra-HD, 4K live video coverage using a drone-cam. This highlights the ability to enable potent opportunities for society, extend network capacities to support future technologies, allow substantial increase in the number of connected devices and ensure new business models.