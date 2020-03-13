Editor-in-chief denied medicines, food

LAHORE: The NAB authorities on Thursday, after arresting the Editor-in-Chief of Jang Group and Geo Network, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, seized his three mobile phones and a bag containing personal documents, and also denied him medicines and food. After the Editor-in-Chief was taken into custody during his visit for investigations at the NAB office, the NAB officials asked for bringing his vehicle inside the premises. When the driver parked his vehicle inside the compound and locked it, the officials forced him to unlock it and took away three mobile phones and the bag containing his documents and other personal belongings.

The driver was also kept in illegal confinement for two hours at the NAB office before he was allowed to go. When his family members tried to bring him essential medicines and food, the officials refused them entry and ordered them to go back.