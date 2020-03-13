Boxers Waseem injured in road accident

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer and former world No1 Mohammad Waseem received minor injuries during a road accident near Multan Wednesday night.

The former Asian Games bronze medallist said he received minor injuries but his coach Mohammad Tariq received serious blow in his chest and ribs.

“I have received minor injuries in my right shoulder and knee but I am very anxious for my coach Tariq who received a heavy blow in his chest,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Multan on Thursday.

The car, driven by Waseem, was badly damaged.

Waseem, along with his WAPDA coach Mohammad Tariq, was going to Quetta from Islamabad. Around 7:30pm, their car collided with barriers which had been placed on the roads by the local police check-post near Multan.

“I did not see as the barriers were black and there was rain. Thanks God, we did not receive any fatal injury,” Waseem said.

When asked whether he would be able to fight his scheduled March 28 fight against former European champion Ryan Farrag in Kazakhstan, the former Commonwealth Games silver medallist said he could not say anything. “I am in deep pressure as I am not only injured but my car has also been damaged. Due to non-availability of air-ticket I had to opt to go to Quetta by road for a few days of training,” said Waseem, who skipped a March 6 fight in Dubai because of lack of training.

Waseem is still waiting for his Kazakhstan’s visa. He has been losing time of his training because of visas issues for the last few months.