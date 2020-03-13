MPA asks IGP why influential woman given security

After attending a protest by the Hindu communality in the upscale DHA neighbourhood on Wednesday for the recovery for a Hindu couple who had been working as servants at a bungalow before they went missing briefly, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentarian has asked the provincial police chief why a woman accused of torturing the couple had been given security.

On Wednesday, a large number of Hindu community members staged a protest on Khayaban-e-Mujahid in Phase-V of the Defence area for the recovery the Hindu couple, accusing Fauzia Zardari, a resident of the area, of torturing them.

PTI MPAs Raja Azhar and Shahzad Qureshi, and minatory MPA Dewan Sachanand attended the protest. However, the couple has been recovered.

On Thursday, MPA Azhar wrote a letter to IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, asking under which rules the police security of six to seven personnel had been given to Fauzia Zardari, who is believed to a relative of a Pakistan Peoples Party leader. He also demanded of the police chief to conduct an impartial inquiry into the alleged torture of the servants, who are employees of the Karachi Municipal Corporation, and appoint honest officers to probe the incident.

“The PPP government is spending public tax money on relatives of its leaders by providing security personnel,” Azhar wrote in the letter.

He said he would write a letter to the city mayor to ask whether the KMC employees had been working in the houses of relatives of influential personalities. “People want to know why the government employees are sent to work in the private house,” he said, while talking to The News.