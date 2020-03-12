Farmers to get approved cheap rate cotton seeds

MULTAN: The federal and Punjab governments have decided to provide approved cotton seed varieties at the lowest rates from the market to facilitate farmers.

According to agriculture officials, the Central Cotton Research Institute would also provide cotton seeds to growers at concessional rates to reduce inputs cost of production.

According to the CCRI officials, Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has directed the Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) to charge less prices of approved cotton seed varieties from farmers. The officials said the PSC has notified new prices and each 20 kilogram bag of seed will be available at discounted rates.

The certified fuzzy bag of 20 kg will be available for Rs 4,300 instead of Rs 6,500, basic fuzzy of 20 kg for Rs 4,500 instead of Rs 6,700), certified delinted 1of 0 kg for Rs 3, 300 instead of Rs 5,250, basic delinted of 10 kg for Rs 3,650 instead of Rs 5,600, certified delinted of 5 kg for Rs 1,650 instead of Rs 2,650 and basic delinted of 5 kg for Rs 1,825 instead of Rs 2,800.

Similarly, the five kilogram seed would be available at Rs 1,650 instead Rs 2,650. Talking to reporters, PSC Managing Director Mehmood Javed Batthi said uplift of growers is the top most priority of the government. He said the PSC has decided to keep the approved seed price of cotton lower than the open market to reduce the cost of production of cotton farmers.

He said the prosperity of cotton farmers and restoration of the cotton industry was a top priority of the government and every possible step is being taken in this regards. He said the PSC ensures provision of certified seeds to farmers on lower prices as compared to national and local seed companies. The standard seed is being provided at affordable prices and with this the current government's dream of a green Punjab is being fulfilled.

CCRI Director Dr Zahid Mehmood said the institute would provide cotton seed to growers at government fixed rates. He said the growers should only use approved seed varieties instead of unapproved seed varieties to discourage seed mafia.

He said the growers should use approved Bt cotton varieties such as CIMLCIM573t-CIM-632, bt Cito-179 and Bt Cito-177. The farmers may use non bt varieties such as CIM-496, CIM-554, CIM-620 and CIM-573, he added.

Multan receives heavy rain: Multan city and its adjoining areas Wednesday received heavy rain.

The rain resulted in electricity disruption in a number of areas upto eleven hours.

According to Multan Electric Power Company spokesperson, the rain tripped 102 feeders in Mepco region, including Khanewal, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan areas.

The Mepco has declared emergency in the region and sent a red alert to all members of operational staff. Meanwhile, Mepco special teams detected power theft in a shopping plaza on Bosan Road directly from a transformer. The Mepco authorities imposed Rs 2.3 million fine on the owner of the plaza. The Mepco team was headed by Multan circle Superintendent Engineer Mian Muhammad Anwar.