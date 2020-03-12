Punjab Culture Day on 14th

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided for the first time in history to celebrate "Punjab Culture Day" on 14th March (Saturday).

On the behalf of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, to observe the preparations of Punjab Culture Day, a conference was held at Alhamra Committee Room. Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar presided over the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, he said that on the behalf of the chief minister we are conducting such events to introduce cultural values to our new generations that include music, dance, bhangra, plays, exhibition, film festival, food and traditional dresses in the form of stalls. He said that in the field of Fine Arts tribute would be paid to masters of Pakistan, purpose of the programme is to promote love and courtesy on national level. Along with LAC executive Director Ather Ali Khan, PAC Executive Director Rizwan Sharif, PILAC Director General Saman Rae, shared their suggestions to celebrate this day.

Ather Ali Khan said the dignity of Punjab is that the people live here are closely attached to its traditions and to pass on it to new generations, we are conducting Punjab Culture Day.

5,000 trees planted: In line with the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister of Pakistan, National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has planted 5,000 trees at different sites of various grid stations of Punjab.

The spokesman of company said here on Wednesday that NTDC is maintaining and operating its 500 kV and 220 kV grid stations and transmission lines throughout Pakistan. Initially, 5,000 trees have been planted at grid station located at Lahore, Nokhar (Gujranwala), Yousafwala (Sahiwal), New Lahore South and Okara.