‘Business Watch plan to be revived’

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed has announced revival of “Business Watch” programme for the business community in Lahore.

He announced this during a meeting with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office-bearers and senior members during his visit to LCCI on Wednesday. The CCPO said that coordination between the business community and police would be further enhanced. He said the "Business Watch" was a good forum for entrepreneurs for solution to their problems. Revival of the programme will improve communication between the LCCI members and police officers. He said that Police Service Centre would be set up on the LCCI premises soon. “This initiative would facilitate the business community to get driving license, character certificates and other facilities under one roof,” he said.

Zulfiqar Hameed while agreeing with various proposals for elimination of encroachments said that a model zone between New Anarkali to Lohari Gate would be created for elimination of encroachments. He said the Civil Lines and City division SPs would ensure removal of encroachments with the help of district administration. Referring to the reports of various international organisations including the World Crime Index, he said that Alhamdulillah Lahore had become more secure city than many of the major cities in the world. “Recently, the Secretary General of UNO did not pay visit to any city of Pakistan except Lahore after the capital, the CCPO said. Moreover, the CCPO said that in the light of satisfaction expressed by Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan cricket teams, the government decided that majority of PSL events and final matches would be held in Lahore. Zulfiqar Hameed revealed that an app was being developed to track criminals working in disguise of domestic workers. The app will be able to identify the history sheeters and help the people who wanted to employee domestic workers. He agreed that there should be an action against the growing number of beggars in the City. “Beggar mafia can be dealt with iron hands with the help of the business community” said Zulfiqar Hameed.

Cleanliness: Lahore Waste Management Company is providing extraordinary cleanliness services at Raiwind Islamic congregation. LWMC formulated a comprehensive plan prior to the event and is working according to it.

According to the plan, pre-congregation arrangements included lifting of waste heaps on Ijtima route, Scraping of roads, water sprinkling on main routes and mechanical sweeping on roads whereas LWMC has deputed more than 55 workers in three shifts who will work day and night.

Spokesperson for LWMC stated that the company had arranged extraordinary cleanliness arrangements in close coordination with the management of Raiwind Islamic congregation. He said it is our prime responsibility to maintain cleanliness in the city whereas the Islamic congregation at Raiwind is one of the biggest events of Lahore. Citizens should also cooperate with LWMC as it is social responsibility of everyone and in case of complaint regarding waste citizens should dial LWMC official Helpline 1139 or use mobile application Clean Lahore.

Fare-dodgers: An important meeting held at Pakistan Railways headquarters on Wednesday. In the meeting, it was decided that crackdown would be started against the passengers who travel without tickets. Besides, 40 percent more fine has been decided against the passengers travelling without tickets. The Chairman of Pakistan Railways said that award would be given to those officials who would take action against these passengers.