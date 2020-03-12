Imad seeks to break Lahore Qalandars’ momentum

KARACHI: Eyeing a play-off spot, Karachi Kings’ skipper Imad Wasim on Wednesday said that they would try to break the momentum of Lahore Qalandars in their crucial game of the HBL PSL 2020 to be held here at National Stadium on Thursday (today).

“Qalandars have caught great momentum but we also could not be written-off and tomorrow we will try to break the momentum of Lahore Qalandars,” Imad told a news conference here at the National Stadium.

He said that they had made a plan and would try to execute it. “We have made a plan not only for Ben Dunk but for all players and our best effort will be to execute it properly,” said confident-looking Imad who is a key Pakistan all-rounder in limited-overs cricket.

However, he was quick to add that they would try to rectify the minor mistakes which they made during their previous outing. “Actually in our last game we lost one bowler due to injury and we had no option but to utilise more spinners,” the skipper said.

Kings have won three of their seven games, with one ending without a result. They have seven points and are fifth at the points table.

When asked whether their team would try to come in top two, Imad said that their target was to first enter the play-offs and once that was achieved, they would make efforts to be in the top two.

He was upset because of injury to solid all-rounder Aamer Yamin who has been replaced by left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood. “Yes, Yamin had a key role in our previous two wins. And I don’t think he will play in the rest of the tournament,” Imad said.

He said that all teams were balanced and so it was difficult to say about the fate of the teams. “When Qalandars lost their first four matches I said they could do anything as they were very strong on paper and you saw the way they staged a fight-back,” Imad said.

He conceded that their team was yet to catch top form. “We are yet to catch top form. We are in B-form and would try to go to the B plus, then A and A plus. Those teams succeed which get momentum sometime in the middle and carry it till the end,” Imad said.

He termed the presence of foreign players a big plus and said the local players should learn from them. “Pakistani players need to learn from these foreign players. Our players in Karachi Kings learn from Alex Hales and others. It’s also very important for Pakistan cricket. I will ask all players to learn from them,” Imad stressed.

About aggressive opener Sharjeel Khan, Imad said that he was still a match-winner. “He scores a quick-fire 30 to 40 and that has importance. Although I would like him to play long innings, he still contributes. He has no pressure on him,” he said.

About international gloveman Mohammad Rizwan’s place in the team, Imad said it all depends on the composition of the unit. “There are also foreign players in the side and if Rizwan is unable to find a place in the team then I cannot help,” he said.

However, he was quick to add that he has talked to Rizwan and that he is working hard. “He is a hard-working player and I know he does not lose heart. Maybe he gets a chance in final and win that for us. We cannot say anything,” Imad said.

Jamaica-born Chadwick Walton, who is famous for his aggressive batting, has been keeping the wickets for Kings. Karachi Kings practised at the National Stadium on Wednesday evening.