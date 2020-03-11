Week-long women’s week celebrations conclude at SBBWU

PESHAWAR: The week-long International Women’s week celebrations concluded on Tuesday at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) with an attractive spring festival.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was the chief guest on the occasion. The celebrations included inter-university women matches, student talent hunt, women success stories and a seminar on human rights and gender equality. The concluding ceremony comprised of multi-lingual debates, cake cutting ceremony and certificate distribution among the organizers of the event and position holders of the student talent hunt.

Addressing the ceremony, SBBWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana said women had an important role in the economic and social wellbeing of any society. However, she underlined the need for giving education to girls to prepare them for this role. She acknowledged the support extended by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for executing development projects during its last tenure. She expressed the hope that the incumbent PTI government would continue supporting the cause of education. The vice-chancellor urged the parents to facilitate their daughters in getting education.

In his address, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that respecting women should be the first priority of our society. “They [women] deserve respect, care and love as they are the nation builders but unfortunately the society is not willing to give due respect to them,” he lamented. “I have seen the university flourish. The vice-chancellor did not spare any effort to take the government and other stakeholders on board to create opportunities for girls,” he remarked.