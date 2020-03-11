CM Mahmood Khan reiterates commitment to merged areas uplift

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday reiterated the commitment to accelerated development of the merged areas.

He said this while speaking at a consultation with the tribal elders about the merged districts. Legislators from the merged areas, cabinet members, officials of the provincial government and others attended the event. The participants deliberated upon the ways and means for the solution to the problems faced by the people and put forward recommendations for sustainable development.

The chief minister assured that all the developmental initiatives for the uplift of the merged areas would be implemented after consulting the local elders. He urged the elders of the merged areas to play an effective role in foiling the negative propaganda of anti-merger elements. The elders praised the KP government for taking their input in the developmental process of the merged areas. They thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for interest in the development of the merged areas, said an official handout.

Besides elders of all the merged districts, members of parliament from the merged areas, provincial cabinet members, and officials of the provincial government attended the jirga. The participants were given briefing in details on various development schemes planned for the merged districts under the 10-year development programme.