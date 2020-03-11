MoU signed

PESHAWAR: The CECOS University and Accountability Lab Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct a series of workshops on business compliance, ethical business, transparency and open government partnership. The goal of these workshops would be to equip the young and emerging entrepreneurs with the required skills and tools to enhance their business acumen and to integrate the concept of integrity and accountability in their businesses. The Accountability Lab Pakistan also showed interest in establishing Accountability Incubator at CECOS University, the execution plan of which will be established and materialized in the year 2020.