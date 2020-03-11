Russia issues public transport warning over coronavirus

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday recommended against hugging, handshakes and taking public transport during rush hour as part of sweeping measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

There are 20 confirmed cases of the deadly virus in Russia, despite the country taking unprecedented steps to control its spread, including closing its border with China and restricting travel from Iran and South Korea.

Russia´s human well-being agency Rospotrebnadzor on Tuesday appealed to citizens to refrain from visiting public places, including shopping centres, sports and entertainment events, and from using public transport during peak times.

The recommendations could have a major impact on Moscow´s metro system which is one of the world´s busiest and is used by as many as six million people daily. Rospotrebnadzor said Russians should also "limit your hugs and handshakes when greeting".

Moscow city officials last week ordered Russians and foreign citizens arriving from seven countries to self-isolate at home for 14 days.