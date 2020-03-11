Equal respect, opportunities for women emphasised

Islamabad : A society is better when women are given equal respect and opportunities. It is for this reason we must collectively advocate for change, challenge stereotypes and push for tangible actions.

These remarks were expressed by CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani at a lunch given in honour of women associates at Serena Hotels to mark the International Women’s Day.

"We are working to bridge the gender gap at all levels and departments, including leadership positions, to benefit from the emotional intelligence that women bring to the table and in order to leave gender parity as a legacy for the coming generation," he said.

Ayesha Wafa Khan, Manager CSR, highlighted the role Serena is playing in skilling the women through Karighar, an initiative of Serena Hotels to empower women by enhancing their economic prospects.

She said Serena was awarded the Economic Dividends for Gender Equality (EDGE) Certification, a leading global assessment methodology and business certification standard for gender equality.

"The EDGE is an associated body of International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank, that measures where organizations stand in terms of gender balance across their pipeline, pay equity, effectiveness of policies and practices to ensure equitable career flows as well as inclusiveness of their culture. Serena Hotels is the only EDGE certified company in Pakistan and the second in the tourism sector globally. In 2018, Serena Hotels was recognized as a top performer at the Employer of Choice for Gender Balance awards organized by the International Finance Corporation," she said.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Serena sponsored the opening ceremony of the 4th Women International Film Festival (WIFF) by Women Through Film, a Pakistan-based initiative that encourages women to voice their options, inspire audiences and bring change in the society through the art of film-making.

This year it’s being organised with the support of The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany and will be held at venues in Peshawar and Islamabad from March 9 to 15 and screen some thought-provoking short films made by talented independent female filmmakers from around the world.