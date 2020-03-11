Two prisoners die in jail hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Two under-trial prisoners died of medical complications in Camp Jail hospital on Tuesday. An under-trial prisoner Abdullah, son of Shaukat Ali, admitted to jail hospital on 3rd March, was involved a case u/s 380/411 at Nawankot police station. He was a chronic addict.
Another under-trial prisoner Babur Malah, son of Dilawar Hussain, admitted to jail hospital on 6th March, was involved in a case of 9/c at Shafiqabad police station. He was suffering from HIV/AIDS. He was admitted to jail hospital since when he was jailed.
