Two prisoners die in jail hospital

LAHORE:Two under-trial prisoners died of medical complications in Camp Jail hospital on Tuesday. An under-trial prisoner Abdullah, son of Shaukat Ali, admitted to jail hospital on 3rd March, was involved a case u/s 380/411 at Nawankot police station. He was a chronic addict.

Another under-trial prisoner Babur Malah, son of Dilawar Hussain, admitted to jail hospital on 6th March, was involved in a case of 9/c at Shafiqabad police station. He was suffering from HIV/AIDS. He was admitted to jail hospital since when he was jailed.