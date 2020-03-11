PSX celebrates Women’s Day

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) celebrated the International Women’s Day by inviting 18 leading Pakistani women professionals from different sectors of the economy to ring the opening bell, a statement said on Tuesday.

The event was jointly organised by Women on Board (WOB), International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and the PSX, joining about 80 stock exchanges around the world.

PSX CEO Farrukh Khan highlighted PSX’s pledge to gender parity and said, “PSX believes in gender equality and women’s rights. This is reflected by the step PSX has taken, as a frontline regulator, by adding five percent weightage for diversity and inclusivity which includes having two or more women directors on the boards of listed companies for their candidacy for PSX Top 25 Companies Awards. Furthermore, a five percent weightage has been assigned for reporting on any two of the minimum 6 SDGs.”