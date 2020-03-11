Enough of donkey work

Donkeys work endlessly at coalmines and contribute heavily to the income of mine owners/lease owners, but the care they get is minimal and they face risk of early death.

A single donkey on average carries one ton coal daily in 7.5 hours worth Rs5,000 on average which is no little contribution. These donkeys carry coal to the surface from depths of up to 5,000 feet through narrow tunnels on steep paths that take a heavy toll on their health.

These are the findings of a study carried out by Brooke Pakistan in Salt Range of Punjab that has coalfields in Choa Saidan Shah, Dandot Basharat and Khushab regions with 590 to 760 coalmines.

According to Brooke data, there are only few coalmines with mechanical trolleys transporting the coal while the majority (95 percent) use donkeys in Chakwal and Khushab for extraction of coal.

It was revealed during the study that these donkeys suffered from gastrointestinal tract and respiratory problems, eye problems, work related injuries, poor body condition, malnutrition, substandard living conditions, and poor sanitation.

“There is an urgent need to take care of these issues that are leading to high mortality among these donkeys,” Syed Naeem Abbas, manager advocacy at Brooke Pakistan said. He says a donkey is the main source of income for the family that owns it and its loss leaves them helpless and often hand to mouth.

Around 87 percent animal owners consulted during the study shared that collectively they had lost 334 donkeys over one year ranging from one donkey to ten donkeys per person. Average cost of one donkey comes to Rs32,000.

“We are raising awareness on the rights of these animals and engaging with the government to improve the situation,” Abbas adds. Naveed Khan Niazi, director general, Punjab Livestock Department, says they are striving to improve these animals’ access to veterinary health services through mobile ambulance.

The department also plans to provide free first aid kits to the owners of these donkeys so that they get initial medical care well in time. Khalid Mahmood, director, Labour Education Foundation suggests mine rescue department should be trained on how to rescue working animals in case of emergency or disaster.

Besides, he says, there is a need to bring behavioural change among mine owners and workers so that they develop empathy towards the donkeys that contribute a lot to their economic well being.

“Such conditions are everywhere and the findings of this study are reflective of the situation of donkeys working at coalmines spread all over the country,” he concludes.