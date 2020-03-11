close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2020

Coronavirus: SHC suspends thumb verification option from biometric system

KARACHI: Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh on Monday in a bid to prevent THE spread of prevailing outbreak of Coronavirus directed all officers/employees to mark their attendance via face recognition biometric system and avoid making their attendance through thumb/finger impression. The SHC CJ directed the IT department to suspend the thump/finger impression option from the biometric system for attendance during the epidemic.

