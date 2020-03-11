Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan team victorious in women’s day match

KARACHI: Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan team defeated Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah team in the five-a-side exhibition match organised by the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) to mark the World Women’s Day at KHA Sports Complex on Sunday. Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan team defeated Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah team by 11-9.

Fatima Jinnah team’s goalkeeper Saher was declared the woman of the match. Great enthusiasm was witnessed on the occasion as a large number of women turned up at the venue. Mrs Tehseen Munawwar, widfe of late celebrated player Munwwar-uz-Zaman awarded the trophy to the winning captain Ayesha Mehmood.