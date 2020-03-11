Anti-graft department launches inquiry into Sindh House affairs

The Sindh Anti-Corruption Department has launched an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of the development funds allocated for the Sindh House Islamabad Staff Colony.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, the complaints were received regarding embezzlements and misappropriation of the development funds allocated for the Sindh House Islamabad Staff Colony.

It is pertinent to mention here that from the year 2015 to 2019-20, over Rs138 millions were released for the development works of the Sindh House Islamabad Staff Colony.

However, it is alleged that officials of the Sindh Building Division Works Karachi usurped all the money through fake bills and vouchers and not a single rupee was spent on the development works.

The inquiry was ordered by Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dhariju on the complaints of corruption in the aforementioned project. The Sindh Anti-Corruption Department, following the orders of the provincial minister, has launched an investigation against the officers of the Sindh Building Division Works Karachi.

Akhter Ali Dauch, chief engineer, Arshad Ali Bhutto, superintendent engineer, Muhammad Aqeel, assistant engineer at the Sindh House, Akhtar Chaudhry, accountant clerk, Tariq Azad, contractor, and other officers have been accused of corruption.

Meanwhile, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, who is also the provincial minister for industries and

commerce & cooperative, said in a statement that any officer found involved in corruption will not punished as the government was making efforts to establish a corruption-free society.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said: “All the cases related to corruption will reach their logical end, and those involved in corruption will be punished accordingly so that no one will dare to commit corruption in future. Collectively we could defeat the corruption and establish a society free from corruption.”