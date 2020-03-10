BISE sets up control room

PESHAWAR: A control room is being established in the BISE Peshawar during the SSC (Matriculation) annual examination 2020, to facilitate students, parents and the public at large. It will facilitate all concerned from 08.00 am to 04.00 pm daily, during the examination. The examination will start from March 13 and continue till April 13. The room will be manned by two staff members available at the following phone numbers: Complaint Cell No. (091-9221404), e-mail address [email protected] Controller Office No (091-9222170),SSC Secrecy No. (091-9222073), Fax No. 9222245,9222037,9222143.