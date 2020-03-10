Police capture hoax caller

ISLAMABAD: A criminal case has been registered against a hoax caller for making call to police regarding presence of would be suicide bomber among the participants of 'Aurat March'.

On the eve of Women Day, hundreds of thousands women were gathered outside National Press Club Islamabad.

Kohsar Police received a call from a citizen named Muhammad Naeem that he has seen a suspect would be suicide bomber who is also wearing a suicide waist jacket. Police taking prompt action cordoned the area and remain vigilant and alert to avert any mishap.

Later the information proved bogus and police hunt down the hoax caller who was identified as Muhammad Moeen. Police registered case under section 25D Telegraph Act and start investigation.