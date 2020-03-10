Coronavirus: SHC Sukkur bench stays setting up isolation ward

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench Sukkur gave a stay against establishing an isolation ward for coronavirus patients in a Labour Colony, Sukkur.

A local citizen, Shahzado Deho had filed a petition in SHC Circuit Bench Sukkur, in which he maintained that the local administration had established an isolation unit for suspected Coronavirus patients in Labour Colony Sukkur. He said due to setting up the Isolation Unit in the Labour Colony, people have become panicky and fear that their lives were at risk. He requested the court to grant stay against the setting up an isolation ward in any residential area.

The Circuit Bench Sukkur comprising Justice Rashid Ahmed Soomro and Justice Amjad Ali Sahitto issued a stay order. The bench also ordered the federal secretary health, secretary health Sindh and deputy commissioner Sukkur to attend the court on Tuesday (today).