PU Web TV launched

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad on Monday inaugurated test transmission of Punjab University Web television. In this regards, a ceremony was organised at Hameed Nizami Hall of the PU Institute of Communication Studies (ICS). Renowned senior teacher of journalism Prof Dr Mehdi Hassan, Director ICS Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, senior journalists, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said there were high hopes associated with PU Web TV. He said PU Web TV would become the best training institute for the students of journalism and others who wanted to join media.

He said PU Web TV would become a reliable source of information and it would broadcast facts based on truth. He said PU Web TV would also provide guidelines on national and international issues. He congratulated Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, Assistant Prof Seemab Bukhari, Public Relations Officer Khuram Shahzad and team members on successfully launching PU Web TV just in four days and met a difficult challenge. He also announced constructing second floor on the building of ICS as it was being upgraded in Faculty of Media and Communication Studies. He also announced Rs 100,000 prize for the pioneer team of PU Web TV.