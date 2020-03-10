SNGPL asks consumers to use energy efficient gas appliances

Islamabad:The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Islamabad Region has advised its consumers to use energy efficient gas appliances, which would not only help curtail their monthly utility bills but also avoid the commodity wastage.

Addressing annual function of the company’s Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) department here the other day, General Manager SNGPL Mohammad Zahoor underlined the need for installing good quality appliances to ensure the commodity conservation and prevent gas leakage incidents.

He said the department was playing a key role in providing international standard services to the gas consumers, for which the company spent massive funds on capacity building of the staff.

The GM said the HSE in different localities of the region including Islamabad, Murree, Kahuta , Kallar Syedan, Taxila, Wah, Attock and Fateh Jang has improved the efficiency of the staff to ensure safety and avoid possible tragedies.

“The safety measures introduced by the company have placed its distribution network in the list of international standard companies, enjoying good repute in this field.”Due to excellent command and control system, Zahoor said, the staff of both technical and non-technical fields was ensuring strict compliance of health safety and environment rules.

With the best strategy and tireless efforts, the GM said, the company had not only acquainted its staff with global-level health, safety and environment rules, but also rejuvenated the spirit of consumers about appropriate usage of energy and its conservation through extensive awareness.

He said the SNGPL took a number of measures like arranging health safety week and different awareness sessions that helped bring positive behavioural changes in its staff , especially with regard to improve their skills under a conducive environment.

Zahoor asked the representatives of the employees union to play their due role in enforcement of the HSE policies in the department for improved efficiency.Meanwhile, General Manager SNGPL Mohammad Zahoor on Monday inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a ‘pine’ sapling at the regional office here.