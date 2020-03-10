Govt not informed about Nawaz treatment: Raja Basharat

LAHORE :Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the government is not being told what treatment Nawaz Sharif is taking in London and how long it is to be completed.

The law minister was giving a pre-session media briefing in the Punjab Assembly on Monday. President of Press Gallery Committee Mian Aslam and Secretary Faizan Bangash were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Basharat said it had been 20 weeks since Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan, but no one heard that he was admitted to hospital for treatment, though we have said many times to come back. He said the recent session had a full agenda that would lead to new legislations and pre-budget discussions. The issue of the Orange Line Metro Train will also be discussed in the Punjab Assembly and we will bring four bills, including Baba Guru Nanak University bill.

The minister said, “We made better legislation and gave the Opposition a chance but it could not play its role. To get the opposition along, Speaker issues a production order, but not one of the jailed or detained legislators seems interested in legislation. They do not even attend the meetings of the Standing Committees. The opposition did not talk about law and order in the House."

Raja Basharat said that despite the opposition leader's production order, he neither came for four seconds in a four-day assembly session nor spoke a single word for his voters. He said Hamza Shahbaz talks about his business at the assembly, keeps busy in meeting with friends and spends time with the conspirators but does not pay any attention to honour the vote.