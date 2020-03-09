Govt to award Rs12b scholarships this year: Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the government is set to award scholarships worth Rs12 billion during the current year.

Addressing the participants of the Global Development Workshops organised by the UK-Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network (UPSIGN), a UK-based charity, Fawad Hussain said that over 70 experts and scientists have arrived in Pakistan to participate in the workshop.

He further said that Pakistan had partnered with the UK in field of research.

Fawad Hussain apprised the participants that an interaction of these international experts and scientists with the President of Pakistan has been arranged on March 10.

While shedding light on the progress of science and technology in Pakistan, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Pakistan would soon introduce electric buses, making transportation less costly.

He further said that the budget of science and technology has been increased by 600 percent.

Interestingly, Chaudhry revealed that Pakistan had prepared a cheaper kit for corona detection, making it conveniently affordable to detect devastating Covid-19 virus in Pakistan.

While referring to the Women's Day, Chaudhry appreciated the role of women for the betterment of Society.

He further said that since the days of the Pakistan Movement, the participation of women in all the spheres of life is commendable.

The UK Research Institute Lead Professor Dr Nicola said that the UKRI is excited to work in Pakistan to address challenges aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

She said that the UKRI has allocated a total of £1.5b for research in partnership with low and middle income countries to address such challenges through the Global Challenges Research Fund.

The UKRI is investing up to £200k (Rs40 million) on these workshops.

The Global Development Workshop will end on March 11, 2020.

"UKRI is investing up to 200,000 GBP on these workshops." Prof Dr Raheel Qamar, Rector COMSATS University Islamabad while lauding the efforts of the organisers, said that Pakistan is grateful to UPSIGN charitable network and UKRI for bringing so many high quality scientific researchers to Pakistan to develop partnerships with Pakistani counterparts, including researchers from COMSATS University, for addressing socio-economic development challenges.

Prof Jawwad Darr, Chairman of UPSIGN Network (A British Pakistani) said. “I’m very proud of the UPSIGN team’s efforts to volunteer their time and proactively facilitate British and other scientists to partner with each other for mutual benefit of the UK, Pakistan and the SE Asia Region.”

Dr Khalid Mahmood, Co-founder of UPSIGN said that this was an exciting time where top universities and research institutes were taking part in the workshops.

Overall the workshops have invited participation of researchers from more than 30 UK universities and research institutes.

It is pertinent to mention here that UK-Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network (UPSIGN), a UK based charitable network of academics and professionals, has partnered with UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and other partners, to organise three international development workshops in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 9-12 in partnership with COMSATS University, Islamabad. Over 150 distinguished academics from the UK, Pakistan as well as the region will travel to Islamabad to take part in the international workshops addressing thematic areas of regional sustainable development challenges in food security, agriculture and nutrition, affordable healthcare as well as clean and affordable energy and water in Pakistan.

The workshops will create and foster new academic relationships and develop new networks of scientists and researchers to address challenges aligned with the UN sustainable development goals (UN-SDGs).