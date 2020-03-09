Alvi’s wife pays tributes to women

LAHORE : Pakistani women are blessed with enormous capabilities and they are brave who have exhibited their extraordinary talent in various fields to create a society that values respect, tolerance and human dignity.

This was commented by President of Pakistan’s wife Ms Samina Alvi who was the chief guest of the closing ceremony of the women’s festival held at Alhamra Arts Council on The Mall on Sunday.

She said, “Today we pay tribute to our brave women who exhibited their extraordinary talent in various fields to create a society that values respect, tolerance and human dignity.”

She said, “Our women are blessed with enormous capabilities.” She also said, “I congratulate the organisers on holding this event and commemorating the day in a befitting manner.”