China determined to win fight against poverty

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping stressed overcoming the impact of the novel coronavirus to clinch a complete victory in the fight against poverty, reports China Economic Net.

Addressing a symposium on securing a decisive victory in poverty alleviation, Xi said lifting all rural residents living below the current poverty line out of poverty by 2020 is a solemn promise made by the CPC Central Committee, and it must be fulfilled on time.

He called for unremitting efforts on poverty alleviation, saying it is a tough battle that greater importance must be attached to in the final push.

Noting that this symposium has been the largest of its kind since the 18th CPC National Congress, Xi said its main task is to mobilize all resources to win the battle against poverty, and ensure that the target of eradicating poverty is met as planned so as to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

The country's poverty alleviation tasks are near completion, as the number of impoverished people fell to 5.51 million at the end of 2019 from 98.99 million at the end of 2012.

The poverty headcount ratio dropped to 0.6 percent from 10.2 percent during the period, with regional overall poverty being basically eradicated, Xi said.

Upon completion of the poverty eradication task this year, China will achieve the goals set in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule, which is of great significance to both China and the world, as no country in the world has ever lifted so many people out of poverty in such a short period of time, he said. The unprecedented achievements that China has made in poverty alleviation demonstrate the political advantages of the CPC leadership and the socialist system, he noted.