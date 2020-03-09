Effective steps taken against coronavirus, says Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government has taken effective precautionary measures to save the masses from the dangers of coronavirus and the control room set up at the Primary and Secondary Health Department is working round the clock.

“We have also the facility to diagnose coronavirus and health and allied departments are standby and vigilant all the time,” he stated.

With the grace of Allah Almighty not a single person has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Punjab, he said.

The preventive measures chalked out by World Health Organization (WHO) are being implemented in letter and spirit, the CM added.

The situation in Punjab is normal and it is being monitored 24 hours. He maintained the relevant cabinet committee by holding its meetings on a daily basis had taken stock of the situation and had also undertaken necessary preventive measures. “We have provided Rs236 million for purchasing the required equipment,” the CM said.

Punjab government initiated pre-emptive measures many days before coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan, he said, adding a working group had also been constituted for the purpose,” concluded Usman Buzdar.