90 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

MULTAN: Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 90 power pilferers during separate operations across the south Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 83,970 units, Mepco spokesman said.