SCSW honours Thari women

SUKKUR: Terming ‘them most resilient and industrious women’, Sindh Commission on Status of Women (SCSW) on Saturday celebrated ‘International Women Day’ by honouring Thari women, who were working in various sectors of the industry in Thar. The SCSW announced to replicate Thar Foundation’s gender-inclusive model in other areas of Sindh with the support of Sindh government, which would set a new precedent in making women economically and socially empowered.

A delegation of SCSW led by its chairperson, Nuzhat Shirin celebrated women day in Thar Coal Block-II, where Thari women were working in transporting coal through dumping trucks.

The delegation comprised of Rahiman Panhwar, Malka Khan, Darakshan Sualeh and others witnessedwomen working at Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, Engro Powergen Thar Limited and Thar Foundation.

They also interacted with women engineers, women truck drivers, women RO Plant operators, caretakers of a daycare centre.