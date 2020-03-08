Probe ordered into police excesses

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Qazi Jamilur Rehman, has directed the district police officer Mansehra to report him about police excessive committed in Darband area of Oghi within next 24-hour. “The police are supposed to protect life and property of citizens and if station house officer Darband crossed his limits should be punished under relevant departmental rules and regulation,” Mr Rehman said in an official letter dispatched to district police officer.

The people of many villages had taken to streets in Oghi the other day protesting against SHO Darband Anwar Tanoli who, according to them, had scaled into houses without search warrants.