JIT to probe into death of journalist: Addl IG Ghulam Nabi Memon notified as new JIT head

KARACHI: The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered to form a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate into the murder of the deceased journalist, Aziz Memon, following serious reservations expressed by the family over the former JIT head.

It may be noted here that, two days ago the Sindh Home Department in a notification formed a JIT under the chair of Addl IG Waliullah Dal, but afterwards the family and the journalist unions expressed serous reservations upon which the CM Sindh ordered to form a new JIT under the supervision of Addl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon.

As per notification issued by Sindh home department, “In supersession of this department's notification of even number dated Marach-6, 2020 and with the approval of the Competent authority i.e. Chief Minister. Sindh, the home department, government of Sindh is pleased to re-constitute the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising of the following in case FIR No.22/2020 of PS Mehrabpur, District Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad Range regarding murder of (deceased senior journalist Aziz Memon of KTN and Kawish) to ensure that real motives and culprits involved in such heinous act are exposed and the prayer of brother of the deceased is addressed on merit in the larger interest of all stakeholders.

The Additional IG Karachi Range,Ghulam Nabi Memon, has been appointed as Chairman and Head of the JIT while the other members are, Senior Superintendent of Police, District Nanshehro Feroze, SSP District Shaheed Benazirabad, representative of ISI not below the rank of major, representative of IB not below the rank or deputy director, representative of Special Branch, Dr. Ikram ud Din Ujjan, Dean Basic Medical Sciences, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akbar Qazi, Chairman Department of Forensics Sciences and Toxicology, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro, Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Senior Research Officer, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi and Dr. Bansidhar, Police Surgeon, Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad. The JIT may seek assistance or coopt any member(s) from any other agency and department if required. The JIT shall investigate, examine and interrogate the matter within fifteen (15) days and submit its report to this department within a week's time at the end of interrogation period i.e. fifteen days.