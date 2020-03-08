Sukkur quarantine to host ‘zaireen’ returning from Iran

KARACHI: The Sindh government had readied a 500-people capacity quarantine in Sukkur to accomodate the Zaireen returning from Iran through Taftan border in neighbouring Balochistan province, the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was informed at the Saturday's meeting of the Special Task Force on Coronavirus.

The Special Task Force was told that the first batch of 300 pilgrims from Iran which left for Sindh from Taftan border on Saturday evening would be kept in Quarantine in Sukkur at least for 14 days.

Another batch of pilgrims from Iran would reach Sukkur on March 10, the Task Force was told and it was decided that they would too be accomodated in the quarantine at Sukkur, where arrangements have been by the local administration to facilitate those returning from Iran.

The Sindh Secretary Health Dr Zahid Abbasi told the chief minister that health department had sent four samples for coronavirus test, and all of them have turned out to be negative. Of the four suspects two hailed from Karsaz, Old Sabzi Mandi and district East. The first patient recovered completely and was discharged from the hospital while the two other patients were also recovering fast. A sample of coronavirus suspect from district South was sent for test. The chief minister was briefed that the Sindh government has conducted 100 tests till this day (Saturday) and of them 97 were negative, while only three were positive. One of those has been cured and released from the hospital.

The meeting was also told that 282 pilgrims who returned from Iran were put 'Quarantined' at their home. As many as 17 had completed their isolation period on Saturday (today), five on March 8, 30 on March 9, 63 on March 10, 25 on March 11, 34 on March 12, 66 on March 13, 11 on march 14 another 11 on March 15, two on March 16, five on March 17 and 12 on March 18 and one on March 19. During their isolation they were checked periodically by the relevant team of doctors.The chief minister was told that 300 pilgrims have left Taftan for Jacobabad today (Saturday) at 6 pm. Arrangements for their accommodation have been made in Sukkur.