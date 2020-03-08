Breast cancer day observed in PSL

LAHORE: On the sidelines of the PSL 2020 breast cancer awareness day was observed to help Pink Ribbon in the fight against Breast Cancer.

As a part of the initiative to create awareness about breast cancer, the players featuring in the double-header of the HBL Pakistan Super League on Saturday, 7 March, donned pink caps. Teams fielding first during Islamabad United-Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars-Quetta Gladiators contested in Rawalpindi and Lahore, respectively, were accompanied by young girls, wearing pink caps, to their fielding positions.

In addition, Gaddafi Stadium and Pindi Cricket Stadium were turned pink. The stumps were also coated in pink color and messages for the awareness about the disease were displayed on the in-stadia screens.

The players, match officials, and commentators also wear pink ribbons. Pakistan, amongst all Asian countries, has the highest burden of breast cancer, and this is the second instance in six months that PCB has joined hands with Pink Ribbon Pakistan to observe breast cancer awareness day. Previously, the PCB had turned Pakistan’s home of cricket, the Gaddafi Stadium, pink for the first time in history for the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on 9 October.