Shadab’s fifty invain as Peshawar win rain-hit encounter

KARACHI: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan’s sizzling 77 off 42 balls went in vain as rain arrived with Peshawar Zalmi ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) par score at the nine-over mark of their chase, taking the fizz out of what was shaping up to be an exciting game in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Peshawar Zalmi’s top-order batsmen kept their cool amid deteriorating weather at the Rawalpindi Stadium to edge out Islamabad by seven runs on D/L method in their crucial outing.

When rain stopped play, Peshawar were 85-2 in 9 overs.

Batting first, Islamabad rode on luck to post 195-5 in their 20 overs.

In response, Kamran Akmal (37 runs off 21 balls) and Tom Banton (20 not out off 16 balls) made sure Peshawar stay ahead of the required run rate amid fears of rain and bad weather. Kamran hit four boundaries and one six during his aggressive knock, while Banton also played some cracking strokes.

Earlier, Islamabad skipper and man of the match Shadab Khan and Collin Munro (52) set up the tempo for their challenging 195-5 in 20 overs. Shadab, who has been fast establishing himself as a proper T20 batsman, was exceptional with his stroke play, striking four sixes and five boundaries in his 42-ball stay at the wicket.

Together with Munro, he put on 67 runs for the third wicket partnership. Munro was seen playing in his usual flamboyant style, making full use of the drop catches, hitting two sixes and four boundaries during his 35-ball stay at the wicket.

CA Ingram (41) also provided some fireworks late in the Islamabad innings.

A heap of drop catches earlier helped Islamabad as Peshawar fielders dropped five catches. Shoaib Malik faltered twice, while Livingstone and Haider Ali also missed their chances.

Score Board

Peshawar Zalmi won toss

Islamabad United

†L Ronchi c Wahab Riaz b Rahat Ali 6

C Munroc Livingstone b Brathwaite 52

Rizwan Hussain b Hasan Ali 5

*Shadab c Livingstone b Wahab 77

CA Ingram c Livingstone b Hasan Ali 41

Asif Ali not out 3

Faheem Ashraf not out 3

Extras (b 4, lb 2, w 2) 8

Total: (5 wickets, 20 Overs) 195

Did not bat: Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, DW Steyn, Rumman Raees

Fall of wickets: 1-6,2-41,3-108,4-184,5-189

Bowling: Rahat Ali 4-0-41-1, Shoaib Malik 3-0-23-0, Hasan Ali 4-0-36-2, Yasir Shah 2-0-30-0, Wahab Riaz 4-0-37-1, CR Brathwaite 3-0-22-1

Peshawar Zalmi

†Kamran c Faheem b Zafar Gohar 37

Imam-ul-Haq c Gohar b Rumman 7

T Banton not out 20

Haider Ali not out 16

Extras (lb 2, w 3) 5

Total: (2 wickets, 9 Overs) 85

Yet to bat: Shoaib Malik, LS Livingstone, CR Brathwaite, Hasan Ali, *Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali

Fall: 1-44, 2-64

Bowling: DW Steyn 2-0-15-0, Rumman Raees 2-0-20-1, Faheem Ashraf 2-0-26-0, Zafar Gohar 2-0-11-1, Shadab Khan 1-0-11-0

Result: Peshawar Zalmi won by 7 runs (D/L method)

Man of the match: Shadab Khan (Islamabad United)

Umpires: Tariq Rasheed and Rashid Riaz (Pakistan). TV Umpire:Ranmore Martinesz (Sri Lanka). Match Referee: Roshan Mahanama (Sri Lanka)