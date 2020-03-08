Patel helps Lahore record thumping win over Quetta

LAHORE: Samit Patel’s exceptional show of spin bowling helped Lahore Qalandars record their second win of HBL PSL 2020 as they outclassed Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets at Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday.

Patel dismissed four of Quetta’s main batsmen in his four overs, giving away just five runs. Quetta had lost their first six wickets with just 21 runs on the board. It was due to tail-enders Sohail Khan and Zahid Mahmood that Quetta managed to play their full quota of 20 overs and post 98 runs. Sohail scored 32 off 35 wickets with two fours and two sixes, while Zahid struck two fours in his 19 off 19 balls. Mohammad Nawaz was the only other batsman to reach double figures, though he consumed 26 balls for 10 runs.

Shaheen Afridi got two for 20 and Raja Farzan grabbed two four 24.

Qalandars easily surpassed this small total in the 12th over. Mohammad Hafeez scored 39 off 32 balls, hitting four fours and a six. Ben Dunk smashed three fours and a six in his 21-ball 30.

Opener Fakhar Zaman also hit a six and three fours in his 13-ball 20. Nawaz got two four nine runs in his three overs.

Patel was declared the man of the match.

Qalandars, with four points from their six games, remain at the bottom of the points table. Defending champions Quetta are fifth with only six points from their eight matches.

Score Board

Lahore Qalandars won toss

Quetta Gladiators

JJ Roy b Patel 6

SR Watson lbw b Shaheen 0

Ahmed Shehzad c Patel b Shaheen 9

*Sarfraz Ahmed c Dunk b Patel 1

Mohammad Nawaz c Dilbar b Farzan 10

Azam Khan c Dunk b Patel 0

BCJ Cutting c Shaheen b Patel 0

Sohail Khan b Salman 32

Fawad Ahmed st Vilas b Farzan 4

Zahid Mahmood not out 19

Mohammad Hasnain not out 2

Extras (lb 1, nb 2, w 12) 15

Total (9 wickets, 20 overs) 98

Fall: 1-1, 2-13, 3-16, 4-21, 5-21, 6-21, 7-50, 8-59, 9-93

Bowling: Shaheen 4-0-20-2, Patel 4-1-5-4, Hafeez 3-1-15-0, Farzan 4-0-24-2, Dilbar 4-0-24-0, Salman 1-0-9-1

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman b Nawaz 20

*Sohail Akhtar st Sarfraz b Nawaz 5

Mohammad Hafeez not out 39

BR Dunk not out 30

Extras (b 4, lb 1, w 1) 6

Total (2 wickets, 11.5 overs) 100

Yet to bat: DJ Vilas, SR Patel, D Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Irshad, Dilbar Hussain, Raja Farzan

Fall: 1-27, 2-32

Bowling: Nawaz 3-0-9-2, Hasnain 2-0-33-0, Fawad 4-0-27-0, Zahid 2.5-0-26-0

Result: Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Samit Patel (LQ)

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan) and Michael Gough (England). TV Umpire: Shozab Raza (Pakistan)