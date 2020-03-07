‘Academia-industry linkage vital to build up knowledge-based economy’

FAISALABAD: Academia-industry linkages are prerequisite to pave the way for building up knowledge-based economy and addressing the different challenges being faced by the country.

It was said by University of Agriculture Faisalabad Registrar/Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri while addressing the Final Year Project Competition exhibition of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Friday. The event was arranged in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Agricultural Engineers (PSAE) and the Society of Engineers and Technologists (SET) at the Expo Centre on the eve of ‘World Engineers Day Celebrations 2020’ at the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad at Expo Centre. Engineering Faulty Dean Dr Allah Bakhsh, Irrigation and Drainage Chairman Dr Muhammad Arshad, SEE Chairman Abdul Nasir Awan, Dr Muhammad Azam Khan, Dr Anjum Munir, Dr Muhammad Usman Farid and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.

The registrar stressed upon the need for the development of strong industry-academia linkages. He also appreciated the organisers of the event especially who work hard for the successful organisation of the very productive event for the students and the faculty. He said that we need to strengthen our academia industry linkages and produce the tangible researches that would bring the fruitful results. He added that the university was making all-out efforts to ensure the quality education and research work to compete with the rest of the world. He said that viable research solutions to the agriculture, common man and industry would help address the different issues at the national level. Umar Saeed visited different stalls of the companies and appreciated their contribution towards the sustainable development of the societies.

Dr Allah Bakhsh said that the students were bestowed with talent and we need to explore their God-given capabilities. Dr Nasir Awan said that such event would provide a platform to the students to excel in their lives. They also visited the stall of Final Year Projects (FYP) prepared by the final year students of Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology.

UAF ORGANISES EXHIBITION: The University of Agriculture organised a seminar, nutrition camp and art exhibition in connection with the Women Day at New Senate Hall, UAF on Friday.

The exhibition staged by Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences depicted their role, problems and their contribution for the development and prosperity of the country. Food Sciences Dean Dr Masood Sadia Butt, MPA Firdous Rai, Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Quratul Ain, Dr Bisma Elahi from UK, Home Sciences Director Dr Ayesha Riaz, Dr Nuzhat Huma, Dr Binish Sarwar, Dr Ayesha Samreen, Dr Binish Israr and other notables spoke on the occasion. Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that the women had played an important role in the socio-economic activities and development of the country. He said that the Islam gives women the great respect and importance and it was the biggest upholder of women’s rights. Quratul Ain said that women entrepreneurship and empowerment played pivotal role in socio-economic empowerment of all underdeveloped countries like Pakistan. Dr Ayesha Riaz said that with the adoption of the Islamic lifestyle, we can address the different challenges facing the humanity. She also lamented that divorce rate was also rising in the society for which we had to work on attitude and promote tolerance in the society.

Dr Nuzha Huma said that now the women were proving their metal in the every sphere of the life. She said that we had to develop the entrepreneurship among the women. Dr Bisma Elahi added that the women were facing the different challenges. Dr Binish Sarwar said that no nation can make the progress without the active contribution of the women in socio-economic life.