2 shot dead in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Two people were gunned down in separate incidents of firing in Kotmomin and Noorpur Thal police limits.

According to police sources, Waseem Akram of Jinnah Colony, Sargodha, was travelling on his motorcycle towards Sargodha on Kotmoman Road when accused Asif, Iftikhar and Riaz allegedly shot him dead near Moazzamabad.

In other incident, some unidentified assailants shot dead Muhammad Ameer Dhoon of village Addhi Kot and injured his wife.

14 drug peddlers arrested: Police Friday arrested 14 drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.According to police spokesman, police of different stations arrested 14 accused and recovered 410 grams hashish, 315 gram heroin, 442 litre liquor, six pistols and two shotguns from them.

The police also registered cases against accused Noor Muhammad, Nasir, Muhammad Husnain, Dawod, Irfan, Imran, Asif Ashiq, Jans Maseeh, Javed Iqbal and others.

22 vehicle owners fined: Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has challaned 22 vehicles and imposed fines on their owners over traffic rules violation.

Reportedly, Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz along with traffic police checked fitness certificates and other documents of vehicles on Sargodha-Mianwali Road and impounded Rs 15,500 fine on the owners of 22 vehicles.

PO among 4 arrested in search operation: Police Friday arrested four suspects, including a proclaimed offender from Jhal Chakian and Sillanwali police jurisdictions. According to police spokesman, police team of Jhal Chakian headed by DSP Saddr Circle Akhtar Ali Vance along with law enforcement agencies, Elite Force and special branch conducted a search operation at Chak 91 NB and its surrounding areas and checked 35 houses. The police conducted verification of over 50 people through biometric system and detained three suspects.

Sillanwali police arrested PO Babar Ali from Phularwan police limits. The PO was involved in a murder case of Rifat Mahmood.