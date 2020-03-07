Gwadar emerging as new port city: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Chairman, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, said on Friday that Gwadar is emerging as new port city of Pakistan, offering huge opportunities for investment and economic growth not only for Pakistan but for the whole region.

He said conducive environment exists for investment and Tunisian investors can come forward to benefit from the investment environment in Pakistan and particularly Gwadar. Pakistan and Tunisia have agreed to translate the spirit of fraternity and warmth into tangible cooperation in the political and economic spheres.

The Senate chairman exchanged these views in a meeting with Tunisian Ambassador Borhene El Kamel here at Parliament House on Friday.

Sanjrani observed that bilateral relations of Pakistan and Tunisia are embedded in history, culture, traditions and common faith, and both sides share identical views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. The Senate chairman emphasised the need for more high level visits and people to people contacts as cooperation in political, economic and cultural areas have remained short of potential.

The Senate chairman underscored the need for promotion and strengthening of parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Tunisia with primary focus on inter-parliamentary engagements and capacity building programmes. “Both the parliaments should learn from each other’s experiences and best parliamentary practices for which joint capacity building programme could be arranged for MPs as well as parliamentary staff in coordination with Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).