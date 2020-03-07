Prize distribution ceremony at OPF School

Islamabad : OPF Public School, Kallar Syedan held its 25th annual parents day and prize distribution ceremony in Rose Wedding Club, Kallar Syedan, says a press release.

A large number of parents attended the ceremony. Additional Director OPF Education Division, Zulqarnain Haider Bukhari was the chief guest on the occasion. Other distinguished guest were ex-principal of OPF School Tabassum Naz, Admin Officer Education Ghulam Hussain, headmaster of Government High School, Kallar Syedan.

Several colourful and enchanting programmes were presented by the students. Especially, the performance of class 8th students on national song was marvelous. The tableau on the national song was amazing. The tableau on Kashmir left gloomy impact on the hearts of the parents and guests.

Performance of nursery students on the poem ‘Happy Sunday’ amused the audience. Science projects gave a lot of information to the student and were admired by the guests.

It was a pleasant experience to see the kids of playgroup in gowns. The looked like little scholars.

The position holders and all-rounder’s students were awarded with trophies and certificates.

Some teachers were awarded as well for their best performance in their respective subjects and for conducing the co-curricular activities. They were Ms Tahira, Ms Raana, Ms Farah and Ms Sidra. The chief guest in his address appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers. He promised to give a new spacious and well equipped building to OPF School in a few months.

In the end, the principal of the school thanked the chief guest and other guests for their presence.